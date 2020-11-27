BC Health Department issues COVID health alert for two establishments

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has learned two establishments were visited by people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says if you have visited these establishments for 10 minutes or more on the respective dates of exposure to self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days.

Locations include:

American Legion Post 974, 119th St in Whitney Point

Nov. 21 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

Octagon Inn, 3699 State Route 26 in Glen Aubrey

Nov. 21 from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m.

The health department says if you experience symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider.