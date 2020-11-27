China hikes taxes on Australian wine amid political tension

BEIJING (AP) — China is raising import taxes on Australian wine, stepping up pressure on Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus. The anti-dumping duties of up to 212.1% take effect Saturday. The Ministry of Commerce said they are in response to complaints Chinese wine producers were damaged by improperly low-priced Australian imports. Australia’s government denied subsidizing wine exports. China, Australia’s biggest export market, stopped or imposed curbs on imports of Australian beef, barley, seafood, sugar and timber after its government supported calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China in December.