Cloudy with a chance for a few showers to start the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. 20%. Low of 35 (30-36). Winds light out of the west.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few midday showers move through between 10am and 1pm. 20%. Sunshine emerges later in the afternoon. High of 46 (42-48). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low of 28 (25-31). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 49. Low of 37. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Periods of rain. 80%. Steadiest rainfall during the morning. Gusty at times. High of 53. Low of 40. Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 45mph at times.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few rain and snow showers. 40%. High of 40. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Few lake effect showers. Sunshine returns by the afternoon. High of 37. Low of 26.



THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 40. Low of 28.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 39.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light rain showers moving through around noon time. A high pressure to the south will begin to take over the weather later in the day helping lead to clear and calm conditions overnight into Sunday.



That high pressure remains in charge Sunday leading to bright skies and fairly mild temperatures with a few spots even seeing the 50s.



The nice weather on Sunday unfortunately does not last into the work week as a low pressure will move through Monday bringing periods of rain. The low slows does and almost stalls out over us which results in a northwesterly flow that will help produce lake effect showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.