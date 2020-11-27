COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama ranks ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates. Advocates say crowded conditions and an aging prison population have merged with lethal results. Thirty-four people_ 32 inmates and two staff members _ have died from COVID-19. Numbers compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project say that ranks the state ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates. The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is going to great lengths to protect inmates and quickly identify and quarantine positive cases.