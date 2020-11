NEW YORK (AP) — Fousseyni Drame registered 19 points and eight rebounds as St. Peter’s defeated La Salle 62-51. Daryl Banks III had 14 points for St. Peter’s. KC Ndefo added 11 points and seven rebounds and Matthew Lee had 10 assists. Scott Spencer had 11 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus added 10 points and Ayinde Hikim had six assists.