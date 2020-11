Former House Republican flips central California seat

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans have picked up their third seat in the U.S. House in California. David Valadao reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the farm belt two years ago. The former congressman defeated Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who ousted Valadao in the 21st Congressional District two years ago by 862 votes. Valadao had endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016 — a risk in a swing district the president lost by 15 points four years ago. But he also stressed his independence, such as criticizing the Trump administration for family separations at the border and promoting his willingness to work across party lines.