Give Back Friday draws in toy donations in support of Toys for Tots

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton was at the Vestal Mirabito across from Target Friday morning to host the 13th annual Give Back Friday Toys for Tots campaign.

Santa and his elves were out front of the convenience store collecting new toys and monetary donations from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

In conjunction with the toy drive, Mirabito was offering a gas sale at the location and was also serving up refreshments and cookies to those who came out in support.

During previous years the toy drive also featured a live event at night that had live entertainment and raffle drawings, however, due to the pandemic this year the event was moved to a virtual format.

The virtual event will go live on the charity's Facebook page at 7 pm Friday, Nov. 27.

This year the charity hopes they bring in more toys than ever to benefit the children in the community.

"This year we definitely feel the community needs us more than ever with the COVID pandemic still going on, and a lot of families have needed us for several years. We think that it's obviously more of a need this year," said Liz Bucci the Spokesperson for the Children's Charity.

For several years Mirabito has provided a convenient location for the toy drive

"We are firm believers of giving back to our community and this is such a great partnership. It makes us feel like we are supporting the people who need it the most especially this year," said Lindsay Meehan the Public Relations Manager for Mirabito.