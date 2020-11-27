Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 3 Villanova over No. 18 Arizona State 83-74 Thursday night in the championship game of the Empire Classic. Justin Moore added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, and Caleb Daniels had 14 points. Villanova dictated the pace of the game and dominated on the glass, outrebounding Arizona State 43-27. Robinson-Earl finished with eight boards. Freshman guard Josh Christopher had 28 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 22 for the Sun Devils. Villanova held ASU star Remy Martin to just five first-half points on 2-of-8 shooting.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year’s NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus. The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, both citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens players to test positive Thursday. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Because of the outbreak, the Ravens have been conducting team work remotely. They were supposed to play unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thursday night, but the game was postponed until Sunday. The latest round of positive tests could jeopardize the game being played this weekend.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 18 points, including the tying basket in regulation and the go-ahead bucket in overtime, to lift Auburn to a 96-91 win over Saint Joseph’s in a season opener. Williams, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, scored following an offensive rebound by Babatunde Akingbola that gave the Tigers a 93-91 lead with 1:10 left in overtime. The Hawks missed their final five shots, all 3-point attempts. Justin Powell added 17 points and Devan Cambridge had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Taylor Funk led the Hawks with 28 points.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic was considered by many Big Ten coaches the biggest opponent for conference teams coming into this virus-delayed football season, and it certainly has been. With the annual bragging rights game between Minnesota and No. 18 Wisconsin called off this week because of another outbreak, five games have been canceled because of COVID-19-related issues since play began on Oct. 23. And that’s just the games. The opening months have seen Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and Maryland coach Mike Locksley test positive for COVID-19. There are still four weekends to go, including this one.