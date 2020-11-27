How local businesses are supporting one another on Black Friday

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As Small Business Saturday takes place tomorrow across the nation, stores in the Southern Tier are gearing up for the day.

The Chalk Market in Johnson City hosted a holiday event, "The Shoppes at the Chalk Market" for Black Friday in conjunction with other local businesses and as a preview to Small Business Saturday.

The owners of the studio said they wanted to help support local businesses, especially after the hardships of this year, and to bring holiday cheer.

The event kicked off with lines of people waiting to get into stores early in the morning.

Social distancing and other health measures and restrictions were enforced. Stores had each guest use hand sanitizer upon entering and wear a mask inside.

Stores also put a limit on the amount of people coming in at one time.

The studio says they will be open tomorrow as well.