Issa Rae urges participation in Small Business Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Issa Rae believes now is the time to support small businesses more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Insecure” star is urging people to shop locally as part of Small Business Saturday, a couple days after Thanksgiving. She says the initiative created by American Express can help give an extra push during the holidays to small businesses who have gone into survival mode. The Emmy-nominated actor says using “word of mouth” and tagging a business on social media tremendously helps. She says she’ll be purchasing products from a few Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles on Saturday. She’s also a co-owner of a coffee shop in Inglewood, California.