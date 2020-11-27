Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions

A Big Boy restaurant in Michigan’s Thumb region has lost its name after the owners refused to stop indoor dining as part of statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Customers were greeted with Sandusky Diner instead of Sandusky Big Boy, which the restaurant was called for 35 years. It was one of four eateries cited earlier this week for violating state orders. Three other establishments, including one of the restaurants, also had their liquor licenses suspended. Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a $100 million stimulus plan for families and small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.