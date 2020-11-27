No. 3 Villanova beats No. 18 ASU 83-74 to win Empire Classic

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 3 Villanova over No. 18 Arizona State 83-74 Thursday night in the championship game of the Empire Classic. Justin Moore added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, and Caleb Daniels had 14 points. Villanova dictated the pace of the game and dominated on the glass, outrebounding Arizona State 43-27. Robinson-Earl finished with eight boards. Freshman guard Josh Christopher had 28 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 22 for the Sun Devils. Villanova held ASU star Remy Martin to just five first-half points on 2-of-8 shooting.