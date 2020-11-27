No. 4 Clemson plays for 1st time in 3 weeks against Pitt

No. 4 Clemson is back in action for the first time three weeks when it takes on Pitt in its final home game this season. The Tigers lost last time out, 47-40 in double overtime at No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 7. They had a week off and were supposed to play at Florida State last Saturday before medical teams from both schools could not agree it was safe to play. An angry Dabo Swinney said that his program had met all medical protocols to play despite a positive Clemson player test after the team arrived in Tallahassee.