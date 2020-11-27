NY state sees record number of COVID tests on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday New York state has recorded a record high number of COVID tests for the second day in a row.

According to the Governors' report, 219,442 tests were reported to be taken in the state yesterday marking a record high.

While focus zone areas saw a higher rate of positive testing, 5.69%, the remainder of the state not considered as focus areas had a rate of positivity in total of just above 3%.

"As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough," Cuomo said.

Currently, the Southern Tiers' 7-Day average of positive coronavirus tests is at a rate of 1.52% positivity with 58 new positive cases in Broome County.

Yesterday the state saw 471 newly admitted patients in hospitals due to the virus and 39 news deaths in the state linked to COVID-19.

Of those 39 deaths caused by the virus were two people in Broome County, and one person in Tioga County.