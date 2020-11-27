Quiet for the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 52 (48-54) Wind W 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05” 20% Low 34 (30-36) Wind WNW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Breezy. 20% High 46 (44-48) Wind NW 10-15 mph

We'll be mostly cloudy Friday. With a cold front approaching there is a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Friday night.

This weakening cold front will give us a few early showers Saturday. Not a lot of moisture with the front, but we will be turning cooler. We get mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs near 50.

As a low moves in from the southwest, we'll have clouds and rain Monday, showers Tuesday and as we turn cooler Wednesday, mixed showers. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with seasonably chilly temperatures.

