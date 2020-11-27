Ravaged by COVID-19, Ravens face issues beyond new schedule

With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice. The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Jackson tested positive this week and will not play against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers next Tuesday night, a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and postponed to Sunday before the NFL moved the game again.