Ross Park Zoo invites visitors for last open week of the season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo invites you to come and visit before they close for the winter.

The last day of the season at the Ross Park Zoo will be on Sunday.

The zoo says admission will be open Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The park says they have a new arrival of a golden headed lion tamarin monkey that will be on exhibit this weekend with his companion.

The zoo also says they will be having Black Friday through Cyber Monday deals available online or at their admissions and gift shop.

For more information visit the Ross Park Zoo's website by clicking here, or call (607) 724-5461.