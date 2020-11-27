Seattle’s Russell Wilson looks to improve to 6-0 vs Eagles

Russell Wilson looks to remain unbeaten against the Eagles who have lost six in a row to the Seahawks, including five to Wilson. Philadelphia will remain in first place in the NFC East with a win despite a losing record. The Seahawks try to keep pace with the Rams and Cardinals in the NFC West. Struggling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faced more questions about his starting job this week but has an opportunity to face the NFL’s worst pass defense. The Seahawks are allowing 343.7 yards per game.