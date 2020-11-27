Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand have held another rally to make fun of their critics and warned of the possibility of a military coup. The potential for violence was illustrated when two men were shot and critically wounded after their last rally this week. The protesters’ demand for reform of the monarchy makes them especially vulnerable because the royal institution by law and tradition is virtually untouchable and protected by the army. Authorities have escalated their legal battle against protest leaders, charging 12 with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. There is concern that if the government feels it cannot control the protests, which show little sign of abating, it may impose martial law or be ousted by the army in a coup.