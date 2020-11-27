“Toys for Tots” Holiday Toy Drive Kicks Off

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As the holiday season arrives, so do the initiatives for those in need.

Earlier today at Food and Fire BBQ in Johnson City, Broome County officials and the Marine Corps partnered with Food and Fire to announce details of the 2020 "Toys for Tots" Holiday Toy Drive in Broome County.

Officials and representatives from Toys for Tots said that from November 27th to December 11th, people can bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages to various locations around the Southern Tier.

Those toys will go to local families in need. Officials stress that it's more important now than ever to help out children in need with the heightened stress of the pandemic.

Listed below are 14 different locations in Broome County to drop off your toys: