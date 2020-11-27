“Toys for Tots” Holiday Toy Drive Kicks Off

“Toys for Tots” Holiday Toy Drive Kicks OffNew
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As the holiday season arrives, so do the initiatives for those in need.
Earlier today at Food and Fire BBQ in Johnson City, Broome County officials and the Marine Corps partnered with Food and Fire to announce details of the 2020 "Toys for Tots" Holiday Toy Drive in Broome County.
Officials and representatives from Toys for Tots said that from November 27th to December 11th, people can bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages to various locations around the Southern Tier.
Those toys will go to local families in need. Officials stress that it's more important now than ever to help out children in need with the heightened stress of the pandemic.
Listed below are 14 different locations in Broome County to drop off your toys:
- Broome County Office Building – 60 Hawley Street in Binghamton (1st floor lobby)
- Chenango Bridge Red & White and Guiseppe’s of Chenango Bridge – 604 River
Road in Chenango Bridge
- Kitchen Hearth & Home – 1227 Upper Front Street in Binghamton
- Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse – 560 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City
- Dollar General – 357 Court Street in Binghamton
- Dollar General – 310 Exchange Avenue in Endicott
- Denny’s – 1250 Upper Front Street in Binghamton
- Big E Tire & Auto Service – 363 Court Street in Binghamton
- Big E Tire & Auto Service – 1434 Upper Front Street in Binghamton
- Big E Tire & Auto Service – 2295 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal
- Christy’s Diner – 522 Court Street in Binghamton
- Beer Thirty – 721 Court Street in Binghamton
- Jack Sherman Toyota – 393 Court Street in Binghamton
- Fitness RX – 151 Clinton Street in Binghamton