Trade for Carlos Dunlap already paying off for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s only been three games, but Carlos Dunlap has quickly become a big influence for the Seattle Seahawks. It’s not a coincidence either that since Dunlap arrived, Seattle’s struggling defense has shown signs of improvement. Dunlap was acquired from Cincinnati to bolster Seattle’s pass rush. He’s clearly helped. In the past four games, Seattle has 16 sacks after having just nine in the first six games of the season. Those numbers have a chance to increase this week with Seattle facing Philadelphia. The Eagles have allowed a league-high 40 sacks this season.