Wentz hasn’t been the same since Eagles last faced Seattle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz didn’t finish the game the last time he faced the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion. His troubles have only grown worse. It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) on Monday night. Wentz hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clowney’s shot to the head knocked him out of a playoff game against Seattle in January. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).