Skip to Content

Wentz hasn’t been the same since Eagles last faced Seattle

2:29 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz didn’t finish the game the last time he faced the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion.  His troubles have only grown worse. It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) on Monday night. Wentz hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clowney’s shot to the head knocked him out of a playoff game against Seattle in January. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content