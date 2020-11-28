Skip to Content

Archbishop Wilton Gregory becomes first African-American Cardinal

(WBNG) -- Pope Francis has named the first Black Cardinal from the United States to the Catholic church Saturday.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory is from Washington, D.C. and was elevated to the role of Cardinal today in Vatican City.

Gregory served as a Bishop in both Illinois and Atlanta.

On Saturday Gregory was one of 13 new Cardinals appointed to the position at St. Peter's Basilica.

According to CNN. Gregory has now become the highest ranking African-American Catholic in the history of the United States.

