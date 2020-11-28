Clear skies overnight lead to sunshine on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low of 28 (24-30). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Beautiful November day with bright skies and temperatures on the mild side. High of 50 (48-54). Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Thickening clouds overnight. Becoming breezy late. Low of 37 (34-39). Winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.



MONDAY: Widespread rainfall developing early in the morning between 6am-9am. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times continuing throughout the day before gradually tapering off late Monday evening. 100% Rainfall accumulations between 0.5-1.0". Winds will pick up during the day and will be gusty at times. Winds out of the east, southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. High of 53. Low of 38.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain. 60%. High of 42. Low of 28. Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. 40%. High of 37. Low of 26.



THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 40. Low of 28.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High of 41. Low of 33.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. 20%. High of 43.

Clear skies and light winds will help temperatures drop into the 20s by Sunday morning. Thankfully after a chilly start, temperatures rebound nicely, warming to near 50 degrees by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.



Mother nature flips a switch to start the work week however as a low pressure will bring widespread rainfall come Monday morning. This low will be strengthening as it passes through the region which could lead to gusty conditions. Rain tapers off Monday night but the low pressure will stall just to the north of us resulting in more rain on Tuesday and then some lake effect snow showers come Wednesday.



Conditions finally improve by Thursday with some more seasonable weather to end the week.