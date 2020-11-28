Cortland Co. man arrested, charged for burglary

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A man in Cortland County has been arrested for burglary and larceny in a residence on Gracie Rd. in Cortlandville.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff, James P. Long Jr. was arrested on Nov. 27 after police received a complaint of a burglary in process on Gracie Rd. at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Police say the residence was unoccupied, and upon investigation, police found Long Jr. had entered the residence and stole multiple items from inside.

Long Jr. has been charged with the following:

Burglary, 2nd degree, Class C Felony

Petit Larceny, Class A Misdemeanor

Police say arraignment is pending.