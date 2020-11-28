Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice. The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Jackson tested positive this week and will not play against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers next Tuesday night, a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and postponed to Sunday before the NFL moved the game again.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz didn’t finish the game the last time he faced the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion. His troubles have only grown worse. It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) on Monday night. Wentz hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clowney’s shot to the head knocked him out of a playoff game against Seattle in January. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara replaced Joe Milton in last week’s triple-overtime win at Rutgers. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has not made it official that McNamara will start this weekend against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have opened a season with five losses for the first time. The Wolverines are off to a lackluster 2-3 start and eager to get a win at home.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s, winning 94-72 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds. Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks, who improved to 1-1. Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s, now 0-2 on the year. Ryan Daly and Dahmir Bishop added 14 for the Hawks.

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never sat out this long during the season. He’s glad he gets a final chance to play at home before the likely end to his college career when the fourth-ranked Tigers face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lawrence has not played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19. That’s when the wait to return to the field began. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday’s game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 3 Villanova is extending its stay in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” and coach Jay Wright says the Big East might want to look at the format for its tournament this season. The “Bubbleville” event is an the 11-day gathering of college basketball teams at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for early season nonconference play. Teams are given their own hotel floor and their own meeting and dining areas. They are isolated from other competitors and casino visitors by using back-of-house-passageways and receive daily coronavirus testing. Villanova has already won two games this week at Mohegan Sun and have agreed to play another game on Saturday night against Virginia Tech.