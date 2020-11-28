Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has vowed to exact revenge over the killing of a scientist linked to Tehran’s disbanded military nuclear program as he joined other officials in blaming Israel for the slaying. President Hassan Rouhani’s comments come after the killing Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian scientists a decade ago amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, has yet to comment on the killing. The slaying threatens to renew tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s term.