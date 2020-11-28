Johnson scores 27, Pitt holds off Drexel rally, 83-74

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 27 points in the waning minutes as Pittsburgh held off Drexel for an 83-74 victory, avoiding a second-straight upset to a non-Power Five school. Pitt dropped its season opener to Saint Francis (Pa.), but led from the start against Drexel, and by as many as 16 points before the Dragons rallied to within five. Au’Diese Toney scored 20 points for the Panthers and Justin Champagnie added 19 with seven rebounds. Johnson dished eight assists and Toney six. Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 24 points, 17 in the second half. T.J. Bickerstaff scored a career-high 19.