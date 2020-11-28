Little Venice Restaurants holds virtual Small Business Saturday event

(WBNG) -- There were different types of shopping experiences for local businesses on Small Business Saturday and among them, Little Venice participated.

At the Shop at Little Venice Restaurant, the store set up a virtual experience on Facebook live where shoppers tuned in to watch store owners take a tour of the space and display various items for purchase.

They were also interacting with people and potential shoppers in the comments if shoppers had any questions.

Owners also used the comments section to announce fun giveaways and surprises.

Some users even won a bottle of wine for their participation in promoting the event.

The shop adds that they will also do private video tours where people can request a personal shopper virtually to see more items in stock.

