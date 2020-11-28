Local stores support one another on Small Business Saturday

(WBNG) -- Today was Small Business Saturday and local stores said they were thrilled with the turnout in the morning.

Mabel D.Orr and Garland Gallery are business neighbors on Washington St., but they are also supportive of one another, especially today on Small Business Saturday.

This year's Small Business Saturday is important, the stores say, as local shops took a hit earlier this year when they had to close due to the pandemic.

Heidi Weeks said of her store, Mabel D. Orr, "When we first locked down, it was very scary. I hustled with getting online. I was hustling with a curbside delivery people were supportive. But with things spiking I've seen less people."

Both stores said it was scary to lock down and did not know what to expect. Mabel D.Orr said it had to adjust to online shopping and create more of a presence on social media.

Now, since reopening, they say they feel a strong community presence and that residents have been supportive. But they add that spikes are still hard for certain residents who may feel nervous to shop.

Both stores say they take health measures seriously and enforce mask-wearing, using hand sanitizer, and socially distancing. Mabel D. Orr adds that people can even sign up for private shopping appointments if they would like to.

The store owners, Heidi Weeks and Sherry Eaton, are also good friends in real life and support one another by encouraging people to stop by each other's stores, even handing out coupons for each other's businesses.