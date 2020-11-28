Protests over security bill planned across France

PARIS (AP) — Critics of a proposed French security law in France that would restrict sharing images of police are gathering across the country in protest. Dozens of rallies are taking place against the controversial bill that was approved by the lower house of Parliament this week but still awaits a green light from the Senate. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.