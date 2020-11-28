Ravens add 6, Steelers RB Conner goes on COVID-19 list, too

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19. Conner joins three teammates as well as over a dozen Baltimore Ravens on the list, casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a rescheduled game currently set for next Tuesday night. Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list. The Steelers are also down two coaches due to what the club called an “illness.”