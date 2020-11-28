Seahawks get Carson, Pocic, Griffin back to face Eagles

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin back from injuries for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said all three made it through the week of practice without setbacks and will play against the Eagles. Carson and Griffin have missed the past four games while Pocic has missed the past two. Seattle’s injury report was mostly empty with right tackle Brandon Shell the only starter ruled out for Monday’s game.