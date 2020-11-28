Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 22 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 20 as Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime. Tyrece Radford added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies. Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova. Caleb Daniels added 17 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 for the Wildcats. A Virginia Tech foul with 1.3 seconds left led to two free throws from Justin Moore that sent the game into OT. The Hokies outscored the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.