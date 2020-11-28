Waverly encourages testing to residences amid surge in COVID cases

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Due to an increase in COVID cases in Waverly, a number of departments are being called to action and residents are being encouraged to get tested.

The New York State Department of Health, the Tioga County Publich Health Department, Guthrie and the Village of Waverly are responding to the rising number of COVID cases in the village.

Tioga County Public Health is encouraging anyone who has recently been exposed to the coronavirus or who is experiencing symptoms themselves to get tested for the virus.

The department is also asking those who have attended public gatherings where health restrictions were not followed to be tested as well.

The departments are encouraging people to take advantage of a rapid testing site at the village hall to do so.

Officials say the rapid testing site at the Waverly Village Hall is open for testing on the dates and times below: