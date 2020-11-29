Asian shares mixed despite fresh records on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed on renewed caution despite a record high finish on Wall Street last week driven by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy. Regional benchmarks lost early Monday gains. Shares were higher in Japan and Shanghai, but lower in South Korea and Australia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished the week with a record high in a shortened session. Optimism about a vaccine persists even as one vaccine candidate suffered a setback and cases of the coronavirus remain high around the world, with renewed waves setting off alarm in Asia.