Eagles center Jason Kelce set to make 100th straight start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce wore a brace on his injured elbow and needed help from a teammate to buckle his chin strap. Pain wasn’t going to stop him from playing. It hardly ever does. The Philadelphia Eagles’ three-time All-Pro center will make his 100th consecutive start Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. For a moment, it appeared the streak would be over when he got hurt in a loss at Cleveland last Sunday. Kelce threw his helmet in frustration after leaving the field, refused to enter the blue medical tent for an evaluation and stomped along the sideline. He finally went to get an X-ray but only missed five snaps before going back in.