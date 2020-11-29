Fact or fiction? UK govt says ‘The Crown’ should be clear

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s culture minister thinks the Netflix TV series “The Crown” should come with a disclaimer: It’s a work of fiction. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden weighed in amid criticism of the historical liberties taken by the royal drama. The current fourth season of ”The Crown” is set in the 1980s, and features characters including former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the late Princess Diana. Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has called the series a “hatchet job” on Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and on his first wife Diana. Dowden told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that he worried viewers “may mistake fiction for fact.” He is expected to write to Netflix to express his views.