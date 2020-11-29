Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 22 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 20 as Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime. Tyrece Radford added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies. Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova. Caleb Daniels added 17 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 for the Wildcats. A Virginia Tech foul with 1.3 seconds left led to two free throws from Justin Moore that sent the game into OT. The Hokies outscored the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. And the Baltimore Ravens may not have enough players available for their next game, which has already been pushed back twice. The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the NFL into chaos on Saturday, again calling into question the league’s plan to play a full schedule after several weeks of minimal disruption. Multiple people familiar with the NFL’s investigation told The Associated Press that all four of the quarterbacks on Denver’s roster were ineligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the 49ers were ordered by Santa Clara County to stop playing and practicing at their home stadium starting Monday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State’s three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan 27-17. Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively. It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks and No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17. Lawrence finished 26-of-37 passing in what’s expected to be his last college game at home. Lawrence went to the sidelines early in the fourth quarter with Clemson up 28 points. Lawrence last played Oct. 24 in a win over Syracuse. He tested positive for the coronavirus the next week and missed two games, including the Tigers’ only loss this season at No. 2 Notre Dame.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures. The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.

DETROIT (AP) — Bob Miller, a right-hander for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 1950 “Whiz Kids” National League pennant winner who went on to coach alma mater Detroit Mercy for 36 years, died Saturday. He was 94. Miller pitched two seasons for the Titans in 1947-48 before signing with Philadelphia. In 10 seasons with the Phillies, he was 42-42 with 14 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 261 appearances, including 69 starts. In 1950 as a rookie, he was 11-6 with a save. He started and lost Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. He returned to Detroit Mercy as an assistant coach in 1963 and became head coach in 1965 after Lloyd Brazil was killed in an auto accident. Miller was 896-780-2 from 1965-2001.