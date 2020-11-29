No. 20 Ohio St. women put away Duquesne early in opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Dorka Juhasz had a double-double and No. 20-ranked Ohio State overwhelmed Duquesne 82-47 in the season opener for both teams. Though Duquesne entered with a veteran team that includes four graduate students and two seniors, they were outmatched by an Ohio State squad that brought back all five starters and six of its top seven scorers from a year ago. Juhasz finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Braxtin Miller scored 16. Laia Sole posted her third career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Dukes.