Roberson museum gets Fairy Tree for the Holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center welcomed a tree all about fairies from fantasy to their Home for the Holidays display.

The fairy tree was given to the museum by Fairy Doors of Broome County & Nearby, which is a local art organization that adds some magic to the every day by hiding fairy doors around Broome County.

Fairy Doors of Broome County & Nearby hold scavenger hunts for kids in the summer months to find the fairy doors.

The tree features multiple fairies and painted fairy doors. It is called 'Fairies Come Home for the Holidays'.

The Fairies Come Home for the Holidays' tree will be up at Roberson from now until December 2. Their Home for the Holidays event will be featured until January 8th, 2021.

To set up a reservation, check out Roberson's website. For more information on Fairy Doors of Broome County & Nearby, click here.