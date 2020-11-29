Star Wars Darth Vader actor dies at 85

(WBNG) -- Actor David Prowse who originated the role of Darth Vader in the Star Wars trilogy has died.

Prowse's agent confirmed Sunday morning his death after a short illness.

While Prowse was not the voice of Darth Vader, he was the actor you see in the original three Star Wars films.

His British accent was felt to be unsuitable for the role, so his lines were voiced by James Earl Jones instead.

Prowse was a weightlifter who later became an actor. He also was featured in the UK in television advertisements for children about street crossing safety.

Prowse was 85 years old.