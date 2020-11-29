Stormy start to the week

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming breezy late. Low of 36 (32-38). Winds out of the southeast at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Widespread rainfall beginning between 7AM-10AM. Periods of rain continuing throughout the day with embedded downpours. 100%. Rain tapers of gradually to more isolated showers between 5PM-8PM. Total rainfall accumulations of 0.5-1.0" with localized spots picking up more. Winds gusty at times. Winds out of the east, southeast at 10-20 mph with gust up to 45 mph. High of 53 (50-56).



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. 20%. Low of 39 (37-42). Winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Few rain showers during the afternoon. Rain showers transition to snow showers during the evening. 40%. High of 43. Low of 28. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. 30%. High of 36. Low of 28.



THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 41. Low of 30.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High of 44. Low of 32.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. 20%. High of 43. Low of 33.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers. 30%. High of 39.

Clouds thicken tonight before widespread rain showers develop on Monday as a low pressure approaches the region. Rain will continue for much of the day with the occasional downpour that could lead to some localized flooding. Winds will also be a concern as they will be gusty.



The low pressure will stall out over the region causing this to be a long duration storm. Another round of moisture will move in Tuesday afternoon, starting off as rain but then transitioning to snow in the evening. Snow showers will remain with us through Wednesday with minimal accumulations expected.



Conditions finally improve by Thursday before the possibility of some more unsettled weather.