Volcano in eastern Indonesia erupts, thousands evacuated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A volcano in eastern Indonesia has erupted, sending a column of ash as high as 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) into the sky and prompting the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people. The villagers were evacuated from the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok, located on Lembata island in East Nusa Tenggara province, as the volcano began erupting Sunday. The Disaster Mitigation Agency says there were no deaths or injuries from the eruption. The Transportation Ministry said a flight warning was issued after the eruption and a local airport was closed as ash rained down on many areas of the island. The mountain has been erupting off and on since October 2017.