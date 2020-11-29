Weathered Thread hosts Christmas showcase for vendors

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Weathered Thread held a Christmas Creator Showcase for some of their vendors this weekend to support local artists and just in time for Small Business Saturday.

The Weathered Thread is a shop in Whitney Point that sells home decor, furniture, and unique gifts.

Usually, The Weathered Thread hosts a Christmas Showcase featuring a number of vendors who sell their products for the holidays.

Since the shop wasn’t able to hold the showcase this year due to the pandemic, the Weathered Thread wanted to find a safe way to accommodate everyone, both vendors and shoppers alike, who wanted to take part in shopping local.

This year, the updated showcase includes about five to six different artisans that create candles, signs, and furniture.

Owner of The Weathered Thread, Aubrey Peterson, says it was important to still have the showcase in some capacity because her business is built on the foundation of supporting other small-business creators.

“We have six in house folks who do various things for us: furniture, soaps,” Peterson said. “They're all locally based and as part of our general business plan that was always super, super important.”

The showcase will be taking place every Saturday and Sunday from now until Christmas.