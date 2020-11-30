A soggy day

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. .50-1.00” 100% High 54 (50-56) E becoming SE 10-20 G35 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” Low 38 (34-40) Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 40% High 42 (38-44) Wind SW 10-15 G25 mph

As a low moves in from the southwest, we'll have clouds and rain today. It will be seasonably mild, but it's going to be windy too. Rain will taper to showers tonight.

We will keep a few showers in the forecast Tuesday and as we turn cooler snow showers Tuesday night.

We'll be colder Wednesday with snow showers.

With partly cloudy skies, we'll get some sunshine Thursday. A cold front dipping in from the north and a low over the Atlantic will give us clouds Friday with some rain showers Saturday. There could also be some snow flakes.

A low tracking through Ontario will give us mixed precipitation Sunday.

