VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball season will begin Wednesday as the Bearcats host Fairleigh Dickinson to begin non-conference play.

The game is set for 4 p.m. at the Events Center. With no fans in attendance, the game will air on ESPN+.

No other non-conference games have been announced at this time. The Bearcats begin the conference portion of their schedule December 19 and 20, with back-to-back games at Stony Brook.