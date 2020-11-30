Endicott winter parking rules to stay through March 2021

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Monday, the Endicott Police Department announced its rules for winter-weather parking in the village.

The rules go into effect on Dec. 1 and will stay through March 31, 2021.

According to the village, during this timeframe, parking your vehicle on village streets or municipality parking lots is prohibited between 1 and 6 a.m.

Additionally, you may not park in these areas between 9 a.m. and noon during a snow emergency, which the village defines as three inches or more of snow.

The rules are to ensure snow plows and emergency vehicles can operate safely.

