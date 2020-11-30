Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful they’ll be able to pull off their rescheduled game with the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL has postponed Baltimore’s annual visit to Heinz Field twice because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. Baltimore currently has 20 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have four players on the same list, including running back James Conner. Coach Mike Tomlin called it a “sensitive situation” but reiterated the 10-0 Steelers would not use the disruption to their schedule as an excuse.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce wore a brace on his injured elbow and needed help from a teammate to buckle his chin strap. Pain wasn’t going to stop him from playing. It hardly ever does. The Philadelphia Eagles’ three-time All-Pro center will make his 100th consecutive start Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. For a moment, it appeared the streak would be over when he got hurt in a loss at Cleveland last Sunday. Kelce threw his helmet in frustration after leaving the field, refused to enter the blue medical tent for an evaluation and stomped along the sideline. He finally went to get an X-ray but only missed five snaps before going back in.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Dorka Juhasz had a double-double and No. 20-ranked Ohio State overwhelmed Duquesne 82-47 in the season opener for both teams. Though Duquesne entered with a veteran team that includes four graduate students and two seniors, they were outmatched by an Ohio State squad that brought back all five starters and six of its top seven scorers from a year ago. Juhasz finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Braxtin Miller scored 16. Laia Sole posted her third career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Dukes.