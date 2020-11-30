How to protect your packages from being stolen by Porch Pirates this holiday season

(WBNG) -- Police across Broome County are reminding people about the dangers of porch pirates on this Cyber Monday.

A porch pirate is a person who steals a package left on someone's porch. Vestal Police Lieutenant Christopher Streno told 12 News the increase in packages this year is creating more opportunities for thefts.

Officers in Vestal will be on an increased lookout for these thefts, Streno said.

Over in the Broome County Sheriff's office, Captain Kathleen Newcomb said they expect to see an increase in porch pirates this year too.

She told 12 News about the different ways people can prevent themselves from becoming a victim. They include relying on neighbors or family friends to accept packages on your behalf, having your local post office hold their packages until they can pick it up, as well as taking advantage of new technology

“We could highly recommend people take advantage of tracking, and now-a-days you can get text alerts, email alerts, that show where and when your package has been delivered and so forth, Newcomb said. “So if it has been delivered maybe you can ask a neighbor to take it inside.”

People can also utilize smart doorbells which allow people to view who is at their front door.

Newcomb says people can also ask their carrier to place their package out of view.

Streno suggested people could have their packages delivered to somewhere that isn’t a person’s own home.

“If your employer allows you to, have those packages delivered to you at work,” Streno said. “That’s also a great way to keep your family members from finding out what you purchased for them for the holidays.”